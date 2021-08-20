Dorothy Anne “Dottie” Kokes Dobson, 95, of Buena Vista died Aug. 6, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 28, 1925, in Ord, Nebraska, to Anne Jelinek Kokes Ingram and William Charles Kokes.
She lived in Washington, D.C., Springfield, Virginia, and Fredericksburg, Virginia, before relocating to Buena Vista in 2013 to be closer to her granddaughters and their families.
Her family said Mrs. Dobson made friends easily and was a vibrant participant in many community activities and church groups.
She was preceded in death by her husband, M. Daniel Dobson; brother, Donald Kokes; son Daniel R. Dobson; and stepfather, Herbert Ralph Ingram.
Survivors include her son William Dobson; former daughter-in-law, Dr. Moira Forsythe; granddaughters Danielle and Alexandra Forsythe and their husbands, Austen Andersen and Andre Spino-Smith; and great-grandchildren, Oden and Ostara Andersen.
Her memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista, with a reception to follow at 12:15 p.m.
Mrs. Dobson will be laid to rest beside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
