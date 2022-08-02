Linda Kay Cowan, 74, a lifelong Salida resident, died July 6, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 22, 1947, to Lloyd and Lois Wilkins.
She worked for many years at the Windmill Restaurant as a server and then manager.
She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her family in her youth and also enjoyed being outdoors and looking for rocks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Kelly Medrano; and brother Gary Wilkins.
Survivors include her brother Larry Wilkins of Salida; sister, Sharon Sinclair of Pueblo; daughter Kimberly (Casey) Golden of Salida; son, Kevin Couch of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren, Aaron Medrano, Summer Medrano and Amber Medrano of Colorado Springs, Brooke Golden of Mesa and Bailey Golden of St. George, Utah; and two great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
