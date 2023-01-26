Steven Wayne Earp, 62, of Howard died Jan. 5, 2023, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He was born Nov. 14, 1960, to Barbara Lander and Wyatt Earp.
He grew up in the small mountain town of Idyllwild, California, where he was surrounded by family, cousins and friends.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1977-1981.
Mr. Earp loved working on cars and became an automotive mechanic in Escondido, California.
He and his family moved to Howard after the death of his son Cameron. His family said he knew right away that Colorado would be his forever home.
He loved his faith, family and Sunday night football.
His family said he never failed to put a smile on whoever was around him and was “the kindest soul in the universe,” who will forever be loved and missed.
Mr. Earp was preceded in death by his father, brother Jeff Earp and son Cameron Earp.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Earp; children Joshua, Steven Junior and Isabella Earp; mother; sister, Jennifer Earp (Tom) Adamson; and niece, Meghan Buzan.
His services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 28, 2023, at Cotopaxi Community Church in Cotopaxi.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.