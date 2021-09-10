Billy E. Hoff, 90, of Salida died Sept. 2, 2021, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
He was born May 7, 1931, in Amarillo, Texas, to Edward P. and Nayoma Zelda Hoff.
Mr. Hoff enjoyed horseback riding, moving cattle, fishing and watching the Broncos and Rockies.
He enjoyed being in the hills cutting.
He and his friend Judy Navioux enjoyed traveling together.
Mr. Hoff and his wife owned and operated a laundromat in Salida for many years.
Later in life, he enjoyed his job as a custodian in the Salida schools.
Mr. Hoff was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Hoff; and sister, Ladora MCPeters.
Survivors include his sons, Larry Hoff of Salida and Randy (Kim Bideler) of Texas; friend Judy Navioux of Littleton; two nieces; two nephews; and two cousins.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
