Graveside services for Roy E. Hurley were held at 11 a.m. Aug. 1, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery.
Bishop Wesley Adams officiated the service and delivered the eulogy that was prepared by the family.
Musical selection was “My Own Sacred Grove.”
Pallbearers were Tiffany Rodriguez, Kayla Martinez, Brittanee Garduno, Brandon Chavez and Jenny Chavez.
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion conducted their flag presentation ceremony and gun salute and rendered “Taps.”
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
