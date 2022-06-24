Steve McNabb, 61, of Salida died at 1:42 a.m. June 17, 2022, at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, where he had been a patient for three days.
He was born May 29, 1961, in Joliet, Illinois, to Darrell P. and Patricia A. Wilmoth. He was proud of his Scottish heritage, and in 1992 he took his mother’s ancestral name of McNabb.
He met Georgia Tumbleweed on Feb. 17, 1990, and they were married in 1992 in Silver Lake, Wisconsin. They moved to Salida in 1995.
Mr. McNabb worked mostly in construction and with heavy equipment and was currently employed at U.S. Soil in Wellsville.
He enjoyed celebrating his Scottish heritage, and he manned the McNabb clan tent in Estes Park for 20 years. Friends said he had a quick wit, a ready smile and a twinkle in his eyes.
Mr. McNabb was preceded in death by his father, brother Tim Wilmoth and son Barrett McNabb.
Survivors include his wife; mother; brothers Al, Kenneth and Tom; sister Laurie; and three sons from his first marriage, Christopher, Matthew and Sean.
No service is planned at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family home at 1248 G St., Salida, CO 81201 or online at www.simplycremationco.com.
Arrangements were with Simply Cremation in Colorado Springs.
