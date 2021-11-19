Former Salida resident Lois Ann Coonfield, 79, died Nov. 2, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, North Carolina.
She was born May 21, 1942, in Oklahoma to Elton Jack Vermillion and Anna Daniels Vermillion.
She was raised in Oklahoma and graduated from Dewey High School.
After she married Kenneth Edward Coonfield, she and her husband moved to California.
They then moved to Salida, and for more than 20 years the couple owned and operated Treasure Chest Antiques.
After moving to Statesville, Mrs. Coonfield worked with NASCAR teams including Travis Carter, Ray Evernham and Richard Petty.
After retiring, she volunteered in the gift shop at Davis Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Coonfield was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, where she enjoyed activities with her Sunday school class.
Friends and family said she loved to laugh and was a people person; having never met a stranger, she made friends wherever she went.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a sister, Marjorie Sydebotham; and a brother, Elton J. Vermillion, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Dustin (Leanna) Coonfield of Troutman, North Carolina; brother Bo (Janet) Vermillion of Ochelata, Oklahoma; sister Rose Dodd of Celina, Texas; and several nieces and nephews
Her funeral services took place on Nov. 5, 2021, at Fairview Baptist Church in Statesville, with the Rev. Paul Hill officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery.
Arrangements were with Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.nicholsonfunerals.com.
