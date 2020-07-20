Wendell Harold Johnson, 63, died July 13, 2020, after a short fight with cancer.
He was born July 9, 1957, to Joseph and Evelyn Johnson.
He grew up and went to school in Salida.
Friends and family said he was a very hard worker and also knew how to enjoy life.
They said he had a contagious smile, went out of his way to help those who needed it and had a quick wit and loved to make people laugh with him.
They said even through his illness he had an amazing attitude and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and making them smile, never feeling sorry for himself.
His family, including his Coit Cleaning and Restoration family, were an amazing support to him throughout that difficult time.
He always enjoyed dancing and one of his favorite songs in his last few months was “Don’t Worry, Be Happy!”
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Xuan Nguyen, whom he called Linda; daughters Michelle (Scott) Spencer, Melissa Johnson, and Megan (Kyle) Langevin; step-daughter Phuong (Coung) Nguyen; step-son Son Nguyen; brothers George (Pat) Johnson, Sam (Debbie) Johnson and Jim (Eileen) Johnson; sisters Laura (Bob) Roybal and Edna Johnson; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. July 18, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
