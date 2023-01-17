John Franklin Poyser, Jr., 88, of Salida died Jan. 8, 2023, at his home.
He was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Long Island, Kansas, to John Franklin and Alta (Bear) Poyser.
Mr. Poyser was a lifetime member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He worked at Climax Molybdenum Mine for 30 years and after his retirement also worked at Salida Golf Club and Monarch Ski Area.
Mr. Poyser enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
His true passion was being a mechanic and welder.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Poyser; son, John F. Poyser III of Salida; daughters, Katrina (Mike) Rocha of Westminister, Jenny (David) Carothers of Salida and Audra Daffron of Salida; grandchildren, Lisa (Jason) Baldwin, Rachael (Sam) Van Dyke, Sean Rocha, Marc Rocha, Shelby (Jesse) Hall, Kolby Carothers, Adrian (Monique) Poyser, Danny Daffron and Jay Daffron; great- grandchildren, Kylie and Katelyn Baldwin and Jace Daffron; and godmother, Lois Martinez of Salida.
His graveside memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.