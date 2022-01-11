Pauline Puterbaugh, 94, died Dec. 25, 2021, of natural causes at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida, where she had lived since 2016.
Mrs. Puterbaugh enjoyed sewing and cooking.
She loved country music and singing. Her favorite artist was Patsy Cline, and she kept everyone in the nursing home entertained singing Patsy Cline songs.
She was kind to animals and always had her feeders out for the squirrels and the hummingbirds.
She was the mother of two children and stepmother to David, Mark and Anna Puterbaugh, Susie Johnson and Sarah Swanson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; and son, Frankie Deck, who died at age 70.
Survivors include her sister, Doris Warren; daughter, Connie (Raymond) Connolly of Puyallup, Washington; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery.
An additional memorial service is planned for her and her husband Don at 11 a.m. April 2, 2022, at All Saints Parish in Puyallup.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
