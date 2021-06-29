Robert Ray Turner, Jr., 50, died Dec. 6, 2020.
He was born Sept. 14, 1970, in Pueblo to Linda Lee (Brock) and Robert Ray Turner.
He was raised in Salida and graduated from Salida High School.
Mr. Turner was self-employed and worked in the construction and concrete industry.
He also worked at True Value Hardware in Salida.
He was a member of River Valley Fellowship.
Mr. Turner enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, rock collecting and spending time with his dog Stormy.
Friends and family said he was fun-loving and always tried to make people laugh. They said he was a unique kind of person.
Mr. Turner was preceded in death by his grandparents and his girlfriend, Sammi.
Survivors include his children, Alexis Turner and Destany Turner; his parents; siblings, Shawna Bradway, Aaron Turner, Christopher Turner and Amber Turner; grandson, Wesley Holland; other family members; and his special furry friend, dog Stormy.
A private memorial service was held June 26, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Arrangements were with Holt Family Funeral Home in Cañon City.
