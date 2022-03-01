Eleanor Joanna Jay, 92, of Salida died Feb. 21, 2022, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born April 11, 1929, in Redwing to Carl and Katherine Martin.
She and her mother moved to Salida, where she attended Salida High School and graduated in 1947.
She met her husband, Charles Jay, at school when he returned from World War II.
They married on May 1, 1948, and were married for 71 years before Mr. Jay died in 2019.
They had four children.
Mrs. Jay studied music, and friends and family said she had a beautiful voice.
She sang at many weddings and loved to sing in the church choir.
She was the star on top of John Held’s first singing Christmas tree at Salida High School.
Mrs. Jay was a member of Temple Baptist Church and was church secretary for many years.
She enjoyed going camping, hunting or just going out for a Jeep ride to hunt for arrowheads.
She holds the record for the biggest buck ever taken in the family.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Jay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister Alice and her husband, Paul Ausbun; brother Marvin Martin; brother-in-law Joseph and his wife, Alice Jay; and son-in-law Ernie Brasselero.
Survivors include her children, David (Katherine) Jay of Loveland, Sandra (Butch) Pierce of Lyman, Wyoming, Richard (Ava) Jay of Pueblo and Helen Brasselero of Buena Vista; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a service for her and her husband will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
