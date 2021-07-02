Laura Ruth Crisman, 91, died June 23, 2021, in Salida, surrounded by family.
She was born June 29, 1929, in Mobridge, South Dakota, to Louis and Nellie (Lowe) Buchholz.
She graduated from Vermillion High School in Vermillion, South Dakota, and attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where she obtained her teaching degree.
Her father was a railroad conductor, so her fondest memories were of her, her mother and two brothers spending their summer vacation traveling by rail across the United States.
She taught grade school in Wagner, South Dakota, where she met her future husband, Kenneth Crisman.
The couple married June 3, 1950.
In May 1952 they moved to Salida with their infant daughter. They remained in Salida and raised a family of six daughters and a son.
Mrs. Crisman enjoyed traveling, family, children and watching sports on TV.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David and James; her husband of 56 years; daughters Janette, Jodeen and Jeri; and great-grandson Eason.
Survivors include her daughters Janelle (Duane) Glovan and Joan Crisman of Salida, Jackie Crisman of Columbus, Texas, and Jill Crisman of Tulare, California; son, Jeff (Jodi) Crisman of Fairborn, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Per her request, no services will be held and the family requests no food or flowers.
Memorial donations may be made to Ark Valley Helping Hands, Salida United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements were with Neptune Society.
