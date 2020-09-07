A celebration of life for Cris Thompson, who died March 17, 2020, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hutchinson Ranch, 6700 Old Corral Road.
Attendees are asked to bring memories and stories to share while enjoying some of Mr. Thompson’s favorite music in the company of his friends and family.
(0) comments
