Frances Belle Sustrich, 88, of Salida died Aug. 14, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She was born Jan. 4, 1934, in Brighton, New York, to Daniel and LaBelle Barager.
She grew up in upstate New York and joined the Women’s Air Force during the Korean conflict, serving as a cryptographic technician with a top-level security clearance.
Upon leaving the armed services, she moved to Denver in 1955, married Gilbert Wilkerson and had a daughter.
She later married William Sustrich and welcomed his two sons and a daughter with her own daughter to create a blended family.
The Sustriches were married for 52 years.
In 1968, she and her husband moved to Salida and purchased the Wagon Wheel Guest Ranch in Maysville.
They owned and operated the lodging business for 50 years, creating a special place for families to come and enjoy the peaceful beauty of the mountains.
Mrs. Sustrich enjoyed creating her “little houses” and through the years shared them with up to four generations as families returned year after year to enjoy her hospitality.
She made a point to welcome her guests as her neighbors and many of them became cherished friends.
Friends and family said they admired her gracious spirit and creative mind.
Mrs. Sustrich enjoyed the outdoors and had a special affinity to the trees and the sounds of a trickling stream.
She delighted in seeing the dandelions each spring, viewing their intricate beauty with the wonder of childlike appreciation.
She loved animals and had a special connection to her cats.
Family and friends said they admired her strength and her ability to face adversity with a positive attitude.
They said her joyful outlook on life will be missed.
Mrs. Sustrich was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her brother, Daniel Barager.
Survivors include her sister, Margaret Grant of Caledonia, New York; daughters, Andrea Wilkerson of Salida and Jennifer Reno of Pagosa Springs; sons, William (Debbie) Sustrich of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Kenneth (Darlene) Sustrich of Bonanza; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
