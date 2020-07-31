Anthony Fillbert Vigil, 92, died July 29, 2020, at his home in Salida.
He was born May 15, 1928, in Espanola, New Mexico to Ignacio and Nestorita Vigil.
Mr. Vigil was in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952 and was stationed in Japan.
He married Virginia Luna Apodaca on July 3, 1953, in Taos, New Mexico.
They were married for 61 years, 4 months and 6 days.
He worked at the Buena Vista Reformatory, was a carpenter and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Mr. Vigil was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, American Legion, Los Amigos and VFW Post 3820.
He loved to fish, read, watch old westerns, paint and spend time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. Vigil was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; infant son Anthony Ignacio; son-in-law Pete Appel; granddaughter Alessandra Vigil; brother Joseph Vigil; sister Mary Wilcox; and special sister-in-law Dorothy Maikowski.
He is survived by his children Andrew (Vickie Sue) Vigil of Salida, Arlene (Lee) Rogers of Lamar, Annette (Dennis) Ensminger of Hartsel, and Anthony (Vanessa) Vigil of Bernalillo, New Mexico; sisters Flora (Dale) Cunningham of Colorado Springs, and Viola Mackey of Arvada; grandchildren Abran (Jody) Vigil of Turner, Oregon, Aaron Vigil of Denver, Zerrel (Talitha) Appel of Franktown, Zachary (Lacee) Appel of Buena Vista, Alyssa (Ryan) Lane of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Amber (Aric) Vickery of Bernalillo, New Mexico, Leeroy (Mikayla) Vigil Albuquerque, New Mexico and Angelique Navarette of Las Vegas, Nevada; great-grandchildren Zariyah and Taver Appel, Kennedy and Hudson Appel, Lucian, Saya and Archer Vickery, Tessa and Willa Lane, Jeremiah and Estrella Navarette and Isabella Vigil; and good friend and neighbor Marianne Wancura.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. and Mrs. Vigil’s life together will be held in 2021.
Friends who desire may make memorial contributions to either Heart of The Rockies Home Health and Hospice, Asthma Foundations or the American Diabetes Association through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.