Lynn L. Stotler, 93, a lifelong Salida resident, died Dec. 19, 2021, surrounded by family, at his son’s home in Penrose.
Mr. Stotler enjoyed an early birthday celebration before his death. He was born Dec. 24, 1927, in Salida to Earnest and Lillian (Johnson) Stotler.
Mr. Stotler married Norma Hand on April 9, 1949, at First Baptist Church in Salida. Together the couple raised their four sons, as well as three grandchildren.
He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Salida for 31 years. He retired in 1982 as superintendent of mail for Section 81201.
Mr. Stotler was a member of the Postal Supervisors Union and a member of the American Letter Carriers Association since 1952.
He was a member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 since 1949.
Mr. Stotler loved spending time with his family, especially when everyone was together in the mountains having a picnic or at get-togethers.
His family and friends said he will be remembered for his big smile, his quick wit, the kindness he showed to all those around him and the sacrifices he made throughout life to ensure his family had a great life.
Mr. Stotler enjoyed being outdoors as well as watching old western shows and movies.
He loved watching sports on TV and was a huge Denver Broncos fan. He was proud to have watched every Super Bowl since it began in 1967.
Mr. Stotler was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sons Donald Stotler and Michael Stotler; brothers Bob Stotler, Ray Stotler and Jim Stotler; grandchildren Mandy Stotler and Maria Stotler; and great-grandchildren Marissa Stotler and Mason Stotler.
Survivors include his sons Dan (Patty) Stotler of Golden and Jim (Donna) Stotler of Penrose; brother Jerry Stotler of Reno, Nevada; daughters-in-law Sharon Stotler of Poncha Springs and Brenda Stotler of Penrose; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
