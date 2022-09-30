Funeral Mass for Barbara Ruth Ritchie Kurtz will be at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
Rosary will be recited before the service at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
A reception and lunch will take place afterward at 12:30 p.m. at Salida Community Center, 305 F St.
