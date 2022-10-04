Paul Martin, 91, of Salida died Sept. 22, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 21, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Paul E. Martin Sr. and Wilva L. Davis.
Friends and family said Mr. Martin truly enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the metaphysical and crystal world while influencing many people’s lives for 25 years at the same downtown location in Salida.
Survivors include his brother, Bill Martin; nieces, Debbie and Linda; and partner, Rick Nelson.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
