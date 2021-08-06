Gregory Andrew Jacobs, 57, of Cañon City, formerly of Salida, died July 27, 2021, in Pueblo.
He was born Sept. 15, 1963, in California to Clarence and Linda (Johnson) Jacobs.
Mr. Jacobs lived in the Salida area from 1975.
He worked at Cozinco, Butala Construction, Climax Mine, Hardrock and Calco over the years.
In the 1990s he owned and operated his own business, The Rainmaker, installing and servicing lawn sprinkler systems.
He enjoyed operating heavy equipment.
Mr. Jacobs enjoyed watching sports and action movies.
Friends and family said he had a kind heart, would help whoever needed it and was well loved by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his son, Andrew Jacobs of Salida; former wife, Tammy Jacobs of Salida; stepfather, Harold Nelson; niece, Stacy (Chris Goode) Willoughby; grandnephews, Tommy and Robbie Hough and Bryce Willoughby; nephew, Cory (Nicole) Willoughby; cousins Judy Bettger, Lauree, Beau, Jeff, Dana and Mark Vucinich; and many more cousins.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Creations, 2990 E. Main, Cañon City, CO 81212.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
