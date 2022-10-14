Former Salida resident Nancy Josephine Wuerfmannsdobler, 79, died Oct. 2, 2022, at Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park from complications related to Parkinson’s disease.
She was born Feb. 24, 1943, in Denver to Paul and Josephine (Cutsinger) Whitson.
After graduating from Westminster High School she completed a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at the University of Northern Colorado and then joined her parents and brothers Jim and Larry in Salida, where they ran a dairy that later became a fish hatchery.
She taught at Longfellow Elementary School and was also a substitute for many years.
She met Franz Xaver “X” Wuerfmannsdobler in 1966 during the FIBArk whitewater kayak races. Originally from Germany, he came to Salida for the races and returned to work in the pressroom at The Mountain Mail. They married on Aug. 18, 1966, and were married until his death in 2020.
They moved to a small house outside Salida that was originally a caretaker’s cottage by Fooses Lake. Over the next 50 years the house tripled in size with remodeling and was a meeting place for family gatherings.
She left teaching in 1970 to focus on raising her two sons, Franz and Hans, but education remained a lifelong passion. She was active in her sons’ education and was a constant presence at Salida Board of Education meetings, operated a daycare business and was one of the founders of Salida Academic Booster Club, which provides scholarships for students and resources for educators.
Mrs. Wuerfmannsdobler enjoyed gardening and was a master craftswoman, excelling in cross stitch, woodburning, macramé and others and won ribbons at the Chaffee County Fair.
She also loved making candy, especially during holidays, and shared it with family and friends around the country. Even when she could no longer do the work herself, she shared her skills and directed the work of others.
She was a leader of Cub Scout Pack 60 and Boy Scout Troop 60, supporting her sons, carrying on the scout leadership she experienced with her father and brothers, who had been scouts in the Denver area.
Mrs. Wuerfmannsdobler had a passion for family genealogical research and was active in Chipeta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. Among her treasured documents was a letter written and sent by an ancestor from a Civil War battlefield.
Salida was her home for more than 55 years, and one of her favorite activities was spending time at the rustic family cabin, Rock ’N Pine, in Garfield. That changed over the years as the train stopped traveling over Monarch Pass and cabins turned into mountain ski homes but there was always a fresh pot of coffee and homemade treats to welcome all those passing by.
The Wuerfmannsdoblers also created a tradition of ringing in July 4 with special cowbells at the cabin.
In her final years, her favorite moments came from spending time with her grandson, Xaver.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include her sons, Franz (Lisa Mao) Wuerfmannsdobler and Hans (Teresa Mora) Wuerfmannsdobler; grandson, Xaver; brothers, Jim (Cindy) Whitson and Larry (Debbie) Whitson; aunt Phyllis Swanson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
An in-person memorial service will be held in 2023.
Cards and letters can be mailed to Franz Wuerfmannsdobler, 3740 Appleton St., NW, Washington, DC 20016.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shavano Academic Booster Club (SABC, P.O. Box 145, Attn: Paige Judd – 719-539-5615) or Support Our Schools Salida (SOSS, Stotler and Young, 1208 C St., Salida, CO 81201, Attn. Danny Stotler).
Arrangements were with Mountain Memorial Funeral Home in Divide.
Online condolences may be offered at mountainmemorialfh.com.
