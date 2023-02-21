On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Thomas “Tom” Matthew Hartman peacefully surrendered his body, mind, and soul to the Lord at the age of thirty-seven while surrounded by those dearest to him at his home in Salida, Colorado. Tom fought an unexpected and tough battle with honor and dignity after being paralyzed in a mountain biking accident nearly eighteen months prior.
Tom’s life was lived to its fullest – he adventured, he served others, and to those around him, he could do anything. He embodied strength, gentleness, kindness, and just pure goodness. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, and he will be dearly missed on this earth.
Tom’s family sincerely appreciates the breadth of support – from financial giving to faithful prayers and in between. They felt their community in this unexpected tragedy, and they want to say with gratitude, “Thank you.” There will not be a formal service; instead, Tom wants everyone to slow down and appreciate the time given with family. In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, Tom’s final request is for everyone to go adventure with loved ones. Take the trips, climb the mountains, make the memories as he is now on to his eternal adventure.
