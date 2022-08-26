Marles “Marla” Joy Kelly, 83, a longtime Salida resident, died Aug. 16, 2022, at her home in Avondale, Arizona.
She was born Jan. 18, 1939, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
She met Asa Edward “Eddie” Kelly at work driving trucks, and they were married on June 14, 1975.
The couple were active in various churches around Chaffee County.
After retiring from truck driving and working as a home health aide, Mrs. Kelly traveled for a year around the USA.
The Kellys decided on Tucson, Arizona, to start their retirement and ended up in the greater Phoenix area.
Mrs. Kelly was preceded in death by her husband and a son, David Gene Broaddus.
Survivors include her sisters, Beverly Foss of Milbank South Dakota, and Charlotte Mitchell of Tucson; daughter, Dailesa (William) DeVol of Sun City West, Arizona; sons Mark (Lisa) Broaddus of Sterling, Marty (Teresa) Broaddus of Sun City West and Marlin Broaddus of Westminster; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service is being planned for November.
Arrangements were with Science Care in Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.