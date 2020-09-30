Shirley Anne Bowen Thornhill, 84, died Sept. 23, 2020.
She was born Nov. 25, 1935, in Cuero, Texas to Seymour and Bessie (Phillips) Bowen.
She met the love of her life at age 15 and on Feb. 26, 1955, she married Jerry Terrell Thornhill.
They raised a daughter, Jere Ann, and two sons, Timothy and Michael.
Friends and family said she loved the Lord first and her family second.
They said she dedicated herself to her husband and children and cared for their emotional needs by making a home filled with love and acceptance and their spiritual needs by living every day as an obedient child of God and fervent prayer warrior.
Mrs. Thornhill was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Clarence (Bubba) and Wayne.
Survivors include her husband, children; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held Oct. 17, 2020, in Buena Vista and in her native Texas Nov. 25, 2020, on her birthday.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home
Online condolences may be made at www.lewisandglenn.com.
