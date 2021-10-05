John A. Gauss, 98, of Salida died Aug. 23, 2021, at home with his two sons by his side.
He was born in 1922 in Denver to George and Ethel Gauss.
He grew up and attended high school in Denver.
He worked for the telephone company after graduation, when he met his future wife, Dorothea, in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.
After working for the telephone company, he joined the Army Air Corps and became a pilot flying P-38 and P-51 fighter aircraft during World War II.
Soon after he enlisted, he and Dorothea were married.
They had their first child, Steve, in 1947.
After the war, Mr. Gauss worked as a manager for a national finance company for 15 years before he and Dorothea started their own business financing insurance policy premiums.
They also began buying, improving, renting and then reselling homes.
The business expanded when Mr. Gauss got his real estate broker’s license and worked with Century 21 Realty.
In the latter part of his real estate career and into his semi-retirement, he and his wife specialized in buying special mountain farm and ranch properties that they would live at, improve and resell.
They enlisted a group of investors to be involved in purchase, use and improvement of properties, and they enjoyed many long friendships with their investor partners.
Part of being a member of the Gauss family meant being able to visit and enjoy many beautiful places in Colorado. Mr. and Mrs. Gauss financed many property sales, including sales to family members.
Loans to family members were treated like any others and payments were expected to be made in a timely manner.
Mr. Gauss taught his sons financial responsibility and an appreciation for capitalism while demonstrating patience and generosity.
Friends and family said he will be greatly missed by those who have known him and his loss as the patriarch of the Gauss family is especially poignant to those who carry on.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years; his parents; sister, Kathryne; and his contemporary friends.
Survivors include his sons, Steven Gauss and Mark (Molly) Gauss; grandsons, Noah (Serina) Gauss and Peter (Micaela) Gauss; six great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew; and many young friends.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
