Anthony Glen Ammons, 39, of Salida died Dec. 11, 2020.
He was born in Salida to Greg Ammons and Bonnetta Meador.
He grew up in San Bernardino, California and spent many of his early adult years in southern California.
Tony graduated from Cajon High School in Sand Bernardino in 2000 and attended College of the Desert in Palm Desert, California and culinary school.
He came back home to Salida where he met his fiancé, Kassi Witty with whom he spent seven years.
They moved to Boston and then to Florida together. They then moved back to Salida to be closer to family.
Mr. Ammons was a talented chef, and his passion was to feed people.
Friends and family said he would never let his friends or coworkers go hungry.
He competed in Boston Magazine’s Battle of the Burger in 2015.
Friends and family said he was a beloved self-proclaimed pirate.
Mr. Ammons loved to go fishing and would drop a line any chance he got.
He was also an avid reader and loved to discuss the latest books he had read.
Friends and family said he lived a simple, meaningful life, full of love and compassion.
They said he shared his smile and laughter in many different places, fueled by his love for adventure.
They said “Tony Two Limes” loved to have a good time, laugh contagiously, and listen to soulful music with his friends.
Mr. Ammons was preceded in death by his grandmother Carol Wilford; grandfather GG Mills; grandmother Jean Mills; and aunt Leashell Weido.
Survivors include his parents; step-mother Amy Ammons; step-father Bob Meador; his fiancé; grandfather Carroll Ammons; aunt Tina (Mark) Reavis; uncle Keith Ammons; uncle Harvey (Christie) Wilford; step-brothers Matthew Meador, Kevin Meador and Brandon Meador; step-sister Stacey (Tom) Marciniak; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that recipes be sent for a planned memorial recipe book or please send recipes or a hungry person be fed.
At this time, due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a service or memorial until the spring or summer of 2021.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
