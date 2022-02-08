Former Salida resident Edith Ruby Brinkerhoff, 94, fdied Jan. 21, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona.
She was born Aug. 7, 1927, in Durango to Oswen and Violet (Baird) Hillyer, the oldest of four children.
Her early childhood was spent on her family’s dairy farm near Durango.
She attended a small grade school, to which she and her sister rode their horse, but since the only high school was in Durango, too far way for a horse, she took a job at Mercy Hospital, where they provided her room, board and the opportunity to complete high school in return for working at the hospital after school and on weekends.
After high school, in 1945 at age 18, she married Paul Brinkerhoff, and they moved to Rico, where Mr. Brinkerhoff worked at a lumber mill and acted as deputy sheriff while she made her home a popular place for the local kids to hang out.
She had her two children while living in Rico.
When her husband contracted to remove rails on abandoned railroads, she, with two very small children, followed him, staying in motels as he moved from location to location.
In 1955 they came to Salida, where Mr. Brinkerhoff had his last rail removal contract, removing rails over Marshall Pass.
At the end of that project, he said, “OK, we can go home now,” whereupon she promptly said, “I am home.”
They lived in Salida, operating Glacier View Peat Moss for roughly the next 40 years.
During her time in Salida, she was a waitress in several places, Poncha Lodge and the original Las Espadas, which later changed owners and became the Salida Inn.
She worked along with her son, Don, who worked for both restaurants at the same time she did.
Friends and family said Mrs. Brinkerhoff was a strong personality with a big heart.
Besides her two children, she helped raise two grandchildren.
Over the years she also took in three boys who needed a place to stay.
Family was very important to her; she and her sister married brothers, which made their collective six children double cousins.
Mrs. Brinkerhoff was instrumental in organizing family picnics and fishing trips.
She was also an avid gardener, square dancer and card player.
Mrs. Brinkerhoff was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister and daughter, Dixie.
Survivors include her sister, Lula Feldhut of Uniontown, Kansas; son, Don (Charlotte) Brinkerhoff of Mesa; grandchildren, Mindy (Charles) Casteel of Overland Park, Kansas, Larry (Janet) Sherwood of Salida, Bekie (Mark) Smith of Elephant Butte, New Mexico, and David Brinkerhoff of Pueblo; eight great-grandchildren; numerous cousins with whom she kept in constant contact; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is planned later in the summer.
Arrangements were with Research for Life and Life Plan Cremation of Phoenix, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.