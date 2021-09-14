Former Salida resident Robert “Bob” A. Romero, 81, died July 24, 2021, in Bullhead City, Arizona.
He was born June 23, 1940, in Aguilar.
He played varsity basketball for Centennial High School in Pueblo.
Mr. Romero joined the U.S. Air Force in 1959, leaving the day of his high school graduation. During his years of service, he earned the rank of technical sergeant and was stationed in the U.S., Germany, Greenland and Thailand. He was honorably discharged in 1979.
After the service he was in law enforcement in Colorado Springs.
Mr. Romero enjoyed fishing and watching the Nuggets and Broncos.
A member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, he was an Elks member from 1988-2021. He served twice as an Elks exalted ruler.
Mr. Romero was preceded in death by his wife Jaime Romero; previous wife Steffie Romero; parents, Tony and Faye Romero; and sisters, Rita Trujillo and Virginia Aguilar.
Survivors include his daughter, Rena (Brian) Crochet; son, Robert D. Romero (Toni Garcia); sister, Pat Salazar; grandchildren, Michael Gabaldon, Michelle Gabaldon, Rick (Evelyn) Romero and Veronica (Aaron) Bush; nine great-grandchildren; uncles Ray, Jerry, Charlie and Jim; aunts Trini and Florence; and many nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are his stepdaughters, Loretta (Nick) Serna and Sarah Diaz; stepson, Michael (Elizabeth) Trujillo; step-grandchildren, Alex (Nadine), Jacqueline (Antonio), Samuel, Michelle, Angela, Janett and Monique; 26 step-great-grandchildren; and 36 step-great-great-grandchildren.
The family said brother and sister-in-law Bobby and Susan Jantz helped Mr. Romero in many ways in his later life.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Aguilar.
Arrangements were with Desert Lawn Mortuary in Bullhead City.
