A memorial Mass for William Murphy was held at 11 a.m. July 31, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Rev. Jim Williams was the celebrant.
Musicians Judy Bullen and Jennifer Scanga performed “Ave Maria”, “Saints of God” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth”.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery where members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion conducted their flag presentation ceremony and gun salute.
Ted Sarai rendered “Taps.”
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.