Carole Ann Schweikhardt, 77, of Cotopaxi died July 4, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
She was born April 10, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Marion Louise Huff and Norval William Herbert.
She married Michael Jay Schweikardt Aug. 16, 1980, at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Mrs. Schweikhardt had two children, Coni Jo Eschbach and James Charles Schnitcke Jr.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father and siblings Norval William Herbert Jr., Nance Lousie Herbert and John Henry Siedsma Jr.
Survivors include her husband; children; siblings Ree Herbert, Paul Ray Siedsma, Gloria Lynn Siedsma and Cyntha Lou Siedsma; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Her services will be held Aug. 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Divine Mercy Chaplet will be recited at 10:15 a.m., followed by rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m.
Arrangements were with Alternative Cremation in Colorado Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.