Cathy Jean Amenta

Cathy Jean (Cox) Amenta, 54, of Salida died May 17, 2021, at her home, following a long battle against ovarian cancer.
She was born Feb. 4, 1967, in Englewood to Martin and Jean Cox and was raised in Littleton.
After the family moved to Bailey, she graduated from Platte Canyon High School, where she excelled in track and field and won the state championship for the 100-meter hurdle.
She attended Western State College in Gunnison.
She was an avid sportswoman and athlete, skier and mountain biker. She loved to walk and hike and was a champion telemark skier.
She enjoyed fly fishing and rafting on the Arkansas River with her partner, Bill Dobson
Friends and family said she was a well-loved and respected member of the Salida community.
They said her ever cheerful strength and courage were inspiring gifts that she gave selflessly to her friends and family.
Ms. Amenta owned and operated Amenta Massage and Bodyworks in downtown Salida and later devoted her time and talents to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, where she gave therapeutic massage to oncology patients receiving treatment there.
Friends and family said her love of nature was unbounded as was her love of animals.
They said she was also a gifted artist, a great cook and could play a good game of pinochle and poker. Gardening was a passion.
They said the community will miss her generous spirit and her beautiful smile, her presence in their lives, and many have been changed by what she has taught them.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her brothers, Jack Cox of Golden and Jimmy Cox of Denver; her sister, Connie Ahern of Bailey; and her partner, Bill Dobson of Buena Vista.
A celebration of life and bench dedication ceremony at Riverside Park in Salida will be announced sometime in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance at https://www.colo-ovariancancer.org/ or Ark-Valley Humane Society at https://www.ark-valley.org/donate/.
Ms. Amenta donated her body to science to help others learn and, hopefully, one day cure cancer and other diseases.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.