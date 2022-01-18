Paul Dean Christensen, 88, of Buena Vista died Jan. 12, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Mower County, Minnesota, to Ben and Ellen (Sorenson) Christensen.
Mr. Christensen moved to Buena Vista in 1969.
He was employed by Climax Mine for 22 years as an electrician.
He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Broncos, Rockies, Denver Nuggets and Avalanche fan.
Mr. Christensen was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Daniel Christensen and Mark Christensen.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Joyce Christensen; daughter, Susan Day of Blanchard, Oklahoma; stepdaughter, Shari Slone of Grand Junction; stepsons, Kevin Flint of Buena Vista and Roy Rondeau of New Castle; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
