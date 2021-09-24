Martha Madrid, 84, of Pueblo died Sept. 11, 2021, at her home with family members by her side.
She was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Roswell, New Mexico.
She lived in Salida from 1972 to 1982, when she moved to Pueblo.
Mrs. Madrid worked at Walmart for 19 years as a cashier.
She enjoyed playing bingo and going to Cripple Creek.
Friends and family said her greatest joy was gathering with family over the holidays and at barbecues.
Mrs. Madrid was preceded in death by her husband, Filiberto Madrid, in 1989.
Survivors include her children, Paul, Cissie (Joe) Pontius, Augustine, Gina (Jorge) Marmolejo, John (Chris) Madrid and Jennifer Madrid; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 23, 2021, at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Pueblo West.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 24, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida. Masks are encouraged.
Arrangements are with Romero Funeral Home of Pueblo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.