Glenda Inia Stagner, 77, of Salida died Feb. 9, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, surrounded by family.
She was born Aug. 25, 1944, in Seagraves, Texas, to Cyril and Lela Clayton.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and sewing.
Friends and family said most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Stagner was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carson Clayton and Eddie (Chloe) Clayton; and sister-in-law Chloe Clayton.
Survivors include her sister, Judy (Bob) Bunker; children, William “Bo” Todd, Sondra Walker, Cynthia (Bill) Eckiss, Richard Todd, Donna (Dean) German and Jason (Elena) Stagner; sister-in-law Betty Clayton; grandchildren, Heather (David) Lawson, Josh (Brooke) Tackett, Kymberlee (Caleb) Bohl, Roy (Brandi) Hazard, Brandi (Jeff) Kessler, Cheyenne Miller, Christina Todd, Shawn Todd, Emily Stagner and Gus German; great-grandchildren, Hali Lawson, Kyle Lawson, Alexius Bohl, Kodi Larson, Leah Bohl, Karson Kessler, Daniel Hazard, Kaylee Kessler, Logan Tackett, Daniel Villegas and Harper Bohl; and many nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
