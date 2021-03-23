Paul Stephen Gerhardt, 65, died Jan. 11, 2021, in Salida.
He was born Sept. 12, 1955, in Boulder to Paul and Georgia Gerhardt.
After his mother’s sudden death in 1966, he and his father relocated to Salida in 1968.
He graduated from Wyo-Tech Diesel School and partnered with his father in P&P Enterprises, later becoming sole owner of Eagle Transport.
Friends and family said Mr. Gerhardt was a kind and generous friend, a loving brother, and he will be missed by many good friends in the Boulder, Denver and Salida areas.
Mr. Gerhardt was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivorsinclude his sister, Sharon Goetz (Dale); nephew, Jeff Goetz (Moe); niece, Trisha Persky (Roy); four grand-nephews; and two grand-nieces.
Burial was Jan. 21, 2021, at the Mizpah Cemetery in Platteville.
Memorial donations made be made to the Salida Community Center, 305 F St., Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements were with Horan and McConaty of Denver.
