Joseph Raymond Tischer, 71, died July 4, 2020, at home with his children at his side.
He was born in an Irish neighborhood in South Chicago and moved with his family to Salida in the 1950s as a child.
After high school, he attended college in Colorado and Iowa.
He volunteered as a counselor with AmeriCorps and worked with inner-city youth in Iowa.
Back in Salida, he loved and frequented the county’s mountains and trails.
Friends and family said if he wasn’t on his bike downtown, you could find him with a mug of coffee or his camera in hand.
They said he cherished the great outdoors, writing letters, upbeat music, photography, animals, and caring for others.
A renaissance man, he wore many hats over the years and was committed to living in and raising a family in the nurturing beauty of rural Colorado with a willingness to take whatever job opportunities arose.
After various jobs between the Climax mine and the Monarch Ski Area, he began a long stint with CoZinCo in Salida, then to an offshoot of that organization in Western Colorado, then back to co-manager of the Salida facility.
When another company purchased the facility and closed its local operations, it was time to reinvent himself once again.
After a stint on the printing presses at The Mountain Mail, he moved into a Certified Nursing Assistant position at Columbine Manor, a position he held proudly for 15 years.
Friends and family said he was a truly compassionate man who described himself as a “Taoist Catholic,” and was always empathetic to the needs of the vulnerable and elderly residents under his care.
He never failed to appreciate the wit and humor still evident in this overlooked population they said.
He treasured their stories and prioritized their comfort and dignity over everything.
His care extended to attending their memorial services and offering support to their family.
He was an avid long-distance cyclist, a nature photographer with a keen eye, and an encouraging youth soccer coach.
Joe’s family and friendships meant the world to him and he is described by many as “the most gentle spirit.”
Joseph is preceded in death by his brothers Jack and Timothy Tischer and his parents, John Francis and Rosemary Ann Tischer.
Survivors include his twin brother Dennis “Red” (Toni) Tischer and younger brothers Wayne and Craig (Linda) Heideman; his son Shad Tischer; his daughter Clare (Drew) Frey; nephews Josh Tischer, Jon Tischer, TJ Tischer, Trent Tischer, Tim Tischer, Seth Heideman, Jesse Heideman, Jasen Heideman; nieces April Tischer, Ariana Heideman, Tracy Brown and Teri Denherder; Gilbertson family members on his father’s side; and Daley family members on his mother’s side.
Mr. Tischer donated his body to science through Science Cares of Denver.
A celebration of life will be held in Salida in June of 2021.
Those who would like to share a personal story about Mr. Tischer for a future compilation, please email it to joetischerlegacy@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ark Valley Helping Hands in Mr. Tischer’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.