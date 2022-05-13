Wiley Andrew Middleton, 87, of Poncha Springs died April 23, 2022, at his home in.
He was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Millington, Tennessee, to James J. and Jamie C. Middleton.
As a boy, he enjoyed picking blackberries in the morning before catching the school bus and would then work in the fields after school.
He attended and graduated from Wynne High School in Wynne, Arkansas, in 1953.
Mr. Middleton joined the U.S. Army in 1954, retiring in 1974.
Many memories were created after countless moves within the United States and tours overseas in Korea, Germany and Vietnam.
He married Rosa Flores, the sweetheart he met while stationed at Camp Hale near Leadville.
He would hitchhike to Leadville to go on chaperoned dates, and he then married the wife he loved for 67 years.
Among his many assignments, one of his most memorable was being stationed in Vietnam, serving with the 11th Air Assault Division and later the 1st Air Cavalry (Air Mobile).
These units introduced the concept of helicopters on the battlefield.
After retiring from the Army, Mr. Middleton worked at Climax Molybdenum Mine.
When he retired a second time, he bought a fifth-wheel and, with his wife by his side, hit the road.
The Middletons were campground hosts in various parts of Colorado for many years.
Friends and family said he taught his kids and grandkids a love for the great outdoors through camping and fishing and, most importantly, respect for people.
They said he was known for his contagious wit, warmth and friendliness and he will be missed immensely.
Mr. Middleton was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and son Michael Dean Middleton.
Survivors include his wife; sons Wiley J. (Deborah) Middleton, Jim E. Middleton and Paul J.(Kerri) Middleton; daughter, Andrea R. Middleton; grandchildren, Chelsea Norton, Rose Hrabak, Selena Middleton, Wiley R. Middleton, Leticia Faust, Melissa Doyle, Michael Maestas, Andrew Middleton, Adrian Middleton and Ayden Middleton; and many great-grandchildren.
A private family gathering will be held in the future.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.