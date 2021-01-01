Salidan Mario Guccione, 67, died Dec. 17, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.
He was born Oct. 18, 1953, in Gesuiti, Cosenza, Italy to Antonio and Carmelinda Guccione.
His family came from Italy to Salida, Colorado in 1959 and in 1962 he became a U.S. citizen.
After serving in the U.S. Army for 3 years in Germany, he returned to Salida and married Roberta Gonzales Oct. 18, 1975.
The couple had just recently celebrated their 44th anniversary.
Mr. Guccione worked as a miner at Climax Molybdenum Company for 18 years and later retired from Hardrock Paving Company.
He played fast pitch soft ball for the Salida Enforcers and enjoyed restoring classic cars.
Other hobbies included fishing, bowling, mushroom hunting and spending time with family.
Family and friends said they will always admire the memories and traditions passed down from Mr. Guccione.
They said he was a cherished family man who loved making homemade wine, soppresatta and Italian sausage.
They said family traditions will continue to be passed on because of the valuable bonds and friendships he created.
His children and grandchildren said he will be remembered for his words of wisdom and the ability to brighten any day.
He greeted everyone with a smile and treated everyone like a part of his family, they said.
His grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew him as “Papa” and friends knew him as “Motz.”
His grandchildren said he was the “best papa and every moment with him was an absolute joy and a true blessing.”
They said one of his famous sayings that will be remembered by his grandchildren is “no matter where you go, there you are.”
Mr. Guccione was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; daughters Jessica Guccione of Pueblo West, Lisa (Jesse) Kelly of Salida; grandchildren Mario (Shelby) Guccione, McKinley (Ali) Guccione-Mommer, Chloe, Olivia, Jonah Kelly, Emilia; great-grandson Silas Guccione; and siblings Theresa Giorno, Sarah Aragon, Mary Churich, Edith (Frank) Cicerelli, Frank (Judy) Guccione, Rose (Randy) Guccione and Lena (Jerry) Leewaye.
A memorial service will be held in 2021 to celebrate his life.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
