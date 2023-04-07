Clayton Noble Ogden, 73, formerly of Buena Vista, died March 23, 2023, at his home in Howard.
He was born Aug. 27, 1949, in Salida to Jack V. and Emma M. (Friend) Ogden.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
During the war, he was assigned to the Navy’s River Assault Squadron, an American manned river ravine unit, for 18 months.
Mr. Ogden lived in Buena Vista for many years.
After retiring from Chaffee County Road and Bridge in August 2014 after 22 years of service, he moved to Howard.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, rock hunting and photography.
Mr. Ogden was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Anna Michelle Ogden.
Survivors include his son, Clay (Kasey) Ogden of Salida; daughter Christina Ogden of Pueblo; grandsons, Chance (Rylie) Ogden, Blake Ogden and Isaiah Wait; siblings, Karen (Leroy) Holte of Tok, Alaska, Cheryl (Mike) Smith of Salida, Clif (Rita) Ogden of Howard and Doug (Stacie) Ogden of Palmer, Alaska; a niece; three nephews; and four grandnieces.
His memorial service will be at 1 p.m. April 14, 2023, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may offered at lewisandglenn.com.
