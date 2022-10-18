Former Salida resident Christy Jean Stevens, 63, of Apache Junction, Arizona, died Sept. 5, 2022, in an intensive care unit after treatment for an existing medical problem.
She was born June 27, 1959, in Elmhurst, Illinois, to George and Jean (Erlewein) Hasselbrink.
She was the fourth child and first girl born to the couple.
The family moved to Salida in 1964 when her parents bought the Ranch House Lodge Motel.
She participated in 4-H programs and was editor of the high school newspaper. She also was a paper carrier for The Mountain Mail. Her high school studies included a major in “woodsy.”
She attended Arizona State University, where she majored in economics and entered the banking profession.
She married her high school sweetheart, Gregory Veltri, and the couple had a daughter, Brandi Christine.
The couple divorced and she then married Michael Stevens. Her next marriage was to Frank Herbert.
Ms. Stevens loved animals, took in all sorts of strays and was a supporter of the Apache Junction Animal Shelter. She tried to rehabilitate the animals and find them good forever homes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a half-sister, Rita (Hasselbrink) Martin; nephew William Hasselbrink; and her third husband, Frank Herbert.
Survivors include her daughter, Brandi (Cliff) Hall of Mesa, Arizona; brothers, Carl (Karen) Hasselbrink of Salida, George Robert (Judy) Hasselbrink of Colorado and Gerald LeRoy (Elizabeth) Hasselbrink of St. Cloud, Minnesota; nephew Yogi (Valery) Hasselbrink of Salida; grandnephew Andrew Hasselbrink of Salida; half-sister Lois (Hasselbrink) England of Houston, Missouri; nephews Michael and James and niece Michelle.
Her cremains will be interred in Kentucky next to her mother and grandmother and near her great-grandmother.
A celebration of her life will be held the first weekend in November. Contact Carl Hasselbrink, 719-530-8410, for more details.
Memorial donations may be made to an animal-related charity of the donor’s choice.
