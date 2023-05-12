Dorothy Whitner-Poole, 90, of Salida died April 28, 2023, in her home of stroke following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born in 1933 in Atlanta, Georgia. She grew up, attended college, married and raised a family in the South.
She moved to Minturn in 1982, where she was the school librarian or media specialist.
Students of Minturn Middle School in the 1980s may remember the help and encouragement they received from “Miz Whitner.”
Mrs. Whitner-Poole earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in only three years from King College in Bristol, Tennessee, and a master’s degree in library science in 1978 from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.
While studying at ASU, she discovered a love of folk dance.
After moving to Minturn, she met her future husband, Robert Poole, learning country swing dance.
They were married in 1983 and enjoyed many years of dancing, traveling, camping and laughing together.
In 1985, they bought a home in Salida and were part of the Salida community ever since.
Friends and family said two unbreakable threads woven throughout the fabric of her life were love of the beauty of nature and the duty of a life of service.
Wherever she lived, she planted flowers and grew gardens.
Her commitment to service was expressed through her lifelong participation as a Christian and her career in childhood education.
Even after retiring, she continued to pursue her lifelong dedication to quality education for children.
She created curricula for teaching writing, did contract work for schools and promoted rural education through the state’s Mountain Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES) program.
She served a term on the Salida school board, during which she energetically encouraged the community to approve building the new Salida Middle School in 1998.
Friends and family said even Alzheimer’s disease was not able to steal away her commitment to service and to the church.
With the help of friends, and her husband, she attended Sunday service at First Presbyterian Church until the end of her life and strove to take bread every Monday morning to the church’s soup kitchen to feed the hungry.
Ever the teacher, she taught compassion for the poor, the unfortunate and the marginalized to all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends and family said everyone who knew her will remember her beautiful sea-green eyes and her beautiful smile.
They said her grandchildren especially cherish countless happy memories of gardening and cooking, camping and road trips, with “Grandma Dorothy” and “Grandpa Bob,” sharing with them the natural wonders and joys of creation.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and John; and her son, Edward.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah and Elizabeth; her husband; their blended family of sons and daughters; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
By her wish, she was cremated; there are no current plans regarding interment of her ashes.
Her memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. May 20, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Salida.
Friends are invited to honor her memory by making a donation to youth programs of the Salida Regional Library, such as Story Time with Becky, Youth Writers’ Group or League of Librarians, or consider taking a loaf of bread to the church’s soup kitchen on a Monday morning and let them know it’s from Dorothy.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
