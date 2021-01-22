Howard E. Eggleston, 88, of Cotopaxi, died Jan. 5, 2021.
He was born Feb. 15, 1932, in Cotopaxi to W.W. Eggleston and Thelma L. King Eggleston.
He graduated from Cotopaxi High School in 1950. He began ranching when he was 14 when he bought his first heifer.
He has ranched all his life in the Cotopaxi area.
He married Ruth Kidder on April 9, 1952 and they had four boys.
Mr. Eggleston served on the Cotopaxi School Board for 18 years and on the Sangre de Cristo Electrical Association board for 40 years.
He was a lifetime member of the Fremont County Cattlemen’s Association and served on the Fremont County 4-H board and the soil conservation board.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include his wife; sons Ted, Allan, Larry and Paul; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Jan. 9, 2021 for family members only at San Isabel View Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held in the summer.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Eggleston’s name to Cotopaxi Community Church 20326 U.S. 50, Cotopaxi, CO 81223.
Arrangements were with Harwood Cremation and Funeral Services of Cañon City.
