Jerry Terrell Thornhill, 87, died Feb. 15, 2023.
He was born Jan. 13, 1936, in Foxworth, Mississippi, to Charles Clayton and Agnes Gertrude Thornhill.
Mr. Thornhill met his future wife, Shirley Anne Bowen, in Cuero, Texas, and they married Feb. 26, 1955.
They raised one daughter and two sons.
Friends and family said he was a loving husband and devoted father.
They said he loved the Lord and his church, his family and his many friends.
Mr. Thornhill was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother Charles Clayton Jr.; brother Max; and wife of 65 years.
Survivors include his children, Jere Ann Hammer, Tim Thornhill and Mike Thornhill; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. March 18, 2023, at Mountain Heights Baptist Church, Buena Vista.
The Rev. Joe Chambers will officiate.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.