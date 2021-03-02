Karen Erichsen Bowers, 79, died Feb. 22, 2021 at her home in Buena Vista.
She had been suffering with dementia for several years.
She was born October 31, 1941 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
After being trained as a registered nurse in Denmark in 1963, she moved to the United States in 1964, and worked in hospitals in California.
Ms. Bowers made Buena Vista her home in 1983 and loved anything involving the mountains including hiking and cross-country skiing.
She also loved her many pets, including Shaggy and Toby.
She was an avid reader and yard sale enthusiast.
Friends and family said her gift as a compassionate hospice volunteer was extraordinary and she freely shared this gift as a valued mentor.
Other organizations benefitting from her dedication as a volunteer were the 9-Health Fair, Buena Vista Library book sales, and Habitat for Humanity, to name a few.
Ms. Bowers loved her church, Congregational United Church of Christ of Buena Vista, and missed not being able to attend due to the pandemic.
She was a member of the Women’s Missionary Society, PEO Chapter IA in Buena Vista and ABC Book Club.
Karen enjoyed people, especially sharing lunch with them.
A celebration of life is planned for late spring or early summer when it is warmer and can be held outside.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice at www.heartoftherockieshhh.com or Ark Valley Humane Society, PO Box 1335, Buena Vista, CO 81211-1335.
Arrangements are with Holt Family Funeral Home in Cañon City.
