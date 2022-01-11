Dr. Malcolm Keith Miller, 75, died Dec. 18, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida, with his family by his side.
He was born April 2, 1946, to Wilma Helen West and James Sherman Miller.
He received his bachelor of science degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins and went to medical school at University of California-Davis.
He did his internship at Mount Zion Hospital in San Francisco and a fellowship at University of California-San Francisco.
He was board certified in family practice and diagnostic radiology and was licensed to practice in California, Colorado, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, New Mexico and Vermont.
Dr. Miller worked as a medical doctor in California, Colorado, Alaska and the Southwest.
He served as radiologist at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
In 2004 he moved back to Salida and worked as a radiologist throughout south central Colorado until he retired.
Dr. Miller was an accomplished skier and whitewater boater, and he enjoyed many other outdoor sports.
He also was a highly experienced cook of Asian cuisine, a collector of classic vinyl records and comic books.
Family and friends said he will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to any endeavor he chose to undertake.
He was a member of the American Board of Family Medicine, American College of Radiology, American Roentgen Ray Society, Sierra Club and Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
Dr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jayne Poorbaugh.
Survivors include two children, three grandchildren, a sister-in-law, three brothers-in-law, six nephews, one niece, his “river tribe” and numerous friends and colleagues.
A celebration of his life is planned for a future date when more people can gather.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
