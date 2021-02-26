David E. Kitchen, 70, died Feb. 14, 2021, at home, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born Aug. 24, 1950, in Lawrence, Kansas, to Billy and Patricia (Kolacny) Kitchen.
At a young age, he moved to Boulder with his parents and three younger siblings to avoid tornadoes.
He enjoyed a long career as a chef with the Broker Restaurants in Denver and Boulder, where he was known for his ice sculptures, pumpkin carving and organizing staff volleyball games and other outings.
In 1997, Dave moved to Buena Vista to build a house near his favorite river, the Arkansas.
He married Linda Limoncelli in 2000 and their son Andy was born in 2001.
As a stay-at-home dad, he kept the house clean, repaired anything that broke, cooked delicious meals, and still found time to take Andy biking, hiking, skiing and boating.
Mr. Kitchen loved to be active and outdoors.
For many years, he travelled to Mexico with friends in the winter to camp on the beach, dive and windsurf. In the spring and fall, he loved mountain biking.
Winters were spent telemark skiing and carefully grooming the driveway for sledding parties.
During his life, he could not become a bird as he wished, so he settled for skydiving and piloting small planes.
Kayaking was his passion.
He kayaked the Grand Canyon seven times, but the Numbers was his favorite.
Because he didn’t like to get his hair wet, he seldom rolled, but he helped numerous others learn to roll and improve their kayaking skills.
His most-travelled run was Number 5 to Railroad Bridge, which he would do with friends or alone, enjoying the walk along the river as much as the run.
As his Alzheimer’s disease progressed, he gradually lost the ability to continue these pursuits, but he never lost his love of the river, where he continued to walk every day, looking for fish and ducks.
Mr. Kitchen was preceded in death by his parents and sister Susan.
Survivors include his wife, Linda, sons Andy and Dave (Cinnamon), siblings Becky and Tom, grandchildren Gage and Haley, many dear friends, and the deer, birds and fish he loved to feed.
A celebration of his life will be held on a calm and sunny day this summer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice at www.heartoftherockieshhh.com.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.lewisandglenn.com.
