Jake Borunda, 87, died July 3, 2021, of natural causes in the home he shared with his son in Northglenn.
He was born June 4, 1934, in New Mexico to Mac and Annita Borunda.
He later moved to Coaldale with his wife Roberta.
Mr. Borunda loved the town of Coaldale and the surrounding mountains.
He was happiest when fishing, hunting, spending time with Roberta, listening to mariachi music and telling “dad jokes.”
Mr. Borunda was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Roberta; first wife, Virginia Sandoval; son Jake Borunda; and brother Gilbert Borunda.
Survivors include his brother Ernesto Borunda; children Trina (Robert) Penunuri, Jerry Borunda and Teri (Donald) Fitzpatrick; stepdaughters, Lora (Lance) Dowe and Tracey (Andy) Schoen; grandchildren, Andrea Penunuri, Beth Penunuri, Virginia (Mitch) Borunda-McEwen, Benjamin Borunda and Lola Fitzpatrick; and great-grandchildren, Jagger Fernandez, Taylor McEwen, Olivia McEwen, Haley Dowe, Kylie Dowe and Savanah Schoen.
His graveside service will be at 1 p.m. July 9, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.