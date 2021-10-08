Graveside services for Chenyl E. (Naccarato) Smith will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery.
She died Sept. 8, 2021, in Pueblo at the age of 36.
A reception will follow at Granzella Hall.
Cards and condolences may be sent care of Tim and Tonia Naccarato, 538 Hunt St., Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.