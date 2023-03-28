Michael Walter Bull, 63, of Swissvale died March 17, 2023, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
His wife, sister and brother-in-law were present.
He was born Nov. 16, 1959, in Moline, Illinois, to Walter and Donna (Juehring) Bull.
While growing up in Thibodaux, Louisiana, he developed his love of Cajun cooking and Zydeco music and continued his lifelong passion for golf, which began at an early age.
In 1997, Mr. Bull moved to Denver to be closer to his sister and to enjoy the mountain lifestyle.
He met Erin Burke in 1998 and they married on July 23, 1999, in Manitou Springs.
They relocated to Swissvale in 2004, where Mr. Bull enjoyed fly fishing and rafting.
The couple founded and co-owned Angler’s Junction Fly Shop in Salida.
Mr. Bull was a member of the Salida Golf Club and enjoyed everything the club had to offer.
He also enjoyed traveling, camping, hiking and watching sports.
Most of all he loved spending time with his family, his dog and friends and enjoying a good laugh.
Mr. Bull worked at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center as materials manager for 15 years before retiring in May 2019.
He was proud of being an integral part of the transition from the old to the new hospital.
While working at the hospital he developed many lifelong friendships.
Mr. Bull was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; dog Keeva; brother, Jeff (Mavis) Bull of Lafayette, Louisiana; sister, Teri (Guy) Kraemer of Howard; nieces, Kellie (Hayden) Dugas and Jenna Bull; mother-in-law, Susanne Burke of Big Cedar Lake, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Kerry Burke (Tom) Borcherding of Slinger, Wisconsin; brothers-in-law, Steve (Karen) Burke of Chandler, Arizona, and Tim (Kathi) Burke of Bellevue, Nebraska; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held from 4-8 p.m. April 1, 2023, at Salida SteamPlant Event Center.
Those planning to attend may choose to wear their favorite sports team or party shirt, flip-flops optional, to honor his casual flair.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
