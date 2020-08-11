Jill Collings McFarland, 77, died May 27, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico
She was born March 23, 1943, to Chief Warrant Officer 4, John Sherman Collings, U.S. Army Ret. and Edna Joan Capulli. in Boston, Massachusetts.
She moved with her family to Germany, Panama and Japan.
She married her first love at Fort Belvior in Virginia.
The couple returned to his home town of New Orleans, Louisiana to raise their son.
With her training and talent for art she created a custom picture framing studio in Louisiana and two hand-woven rug galleries in Texas and Colorado.
She married the love of her later life in Dallas and retired with him to the Coaldale area.
Friends and family said Mrs. McFarland adored animals and always had a dog by her side and feeders in the yard.
Friends and family said she was thoughtful, elegant and caring and treasured life and those that lived it with her.
Survivors include her husband Ronald Eugene McFarland; brother Sherman John Collings; son Maumus Francois Claverie III; grandchildren; close relatives and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memories and photos may be shared online at memories.net.
